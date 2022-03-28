The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 9 calls for service.
2nd - Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 20600 block of Schout Road.
4th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm; Great Bodily Injury Likely, 21100 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
7th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery; other Agency, 20700 block of South Street.
9th – Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of Goodrick Drive.
11th - Vehicle Theft, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
15th - Vehicle Theft, 21600 block of Brook Drive.
19th - Vehicle Theft, 21400 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
20th - Sexual Battery, 19500 block of Cherry Lane.
28th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22400 block of Milky Way
