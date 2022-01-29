The Mojave Unified School District has created a modified schedule for the early part of school week of Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to staffing shortages.
According to the statement by the district:
Robert P. Ulrich Elementary School will be on a minimum day schedule for Monday and Tuesday, with a regular start time, but ending at 1:30.
Hacienda Elementary School will be on a two hour delayed start for Monday and Tuesday, with classes starting at 10:50, but ending at the regular time.
California City Middle School will be on a Minimum day schedule for Monday and Tuesday, with a regular start time, but ending at 11:55.
California City High School will be on a two hour delayed start for Monday and Tuesday, with classes starting at 9:15, but ending at the regular time.
Mojave Elementary School will operate on its regular schedule for Monday and Tuesday.
Mojave Jr./Sr. High School will operate on its regular schedule for Monday and Tuesday.
All bus stops will continue to be served, with the pick-up and drop off times adjusted to match the changes to school schedules.
The district had to cancel school Friday, Jan. 28 for the same reason, and warned there could be more school day delays and cancelations in the future. Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said the district is also working with the county to find a solution to the shortages.
“We understand how difficult these changes can be, and how they might impact work schedules and child care, especially for those with children at multiple schools. We do not make these decisions lightly, but this was the only way that we can stay open, continue to provide full transportation offerings, and protect staff and student safety. We thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times,” the statement read.
