Rand Communities Water District (RCWD) residents say their fears of running out of water are coming true.
As of Monday morning, residents who live in the upper elevations of the RCWD report they ran out of water over the weekend in spite of the district's assurances that problems within internal staffing had been rectified.
Calls to the RCWD office went unanswered Monday morning. Jay Friel, president of the board of directors, and Vice President Ghulan Din were also unavailable for comment as of Monday morning.
Last Thursday, Din told The Daily Independent that a new well operator had been hired just hours after the former operator, Garrison "Tiger" Clair, resigned his position effective immediately at the start of a special meeting which was to be held Feb. 16.
However, after announcing his resignation, Clair and other witnesses said the meeting was abruptly called to an end by the board of directors who then ordered everyone out of the building.
Last Thursday, Din told The Daily Independent the board of directors hired an individual who resides in Inyokern to replace Clair earlier that morning. He further said that the new well operator, who is required to be state certified by law, toured the facilities by that morning after accepting immediate employment.
"We took care of the situation," Din told The Daily Independent.
However, Kelly Dewar and her family who live in the upper elevations of Johannesburg and are customers of the district, said this is not the case.
"I've been without water since yesterday," Dewar told The Daily Independent early Monday morning. "It started (the water) to become a drizzle, and as of yesterday, and now there is no water at all."
Dewar, who lives with her husband and adult daughter, said they received no notification from the district that they would soon be without water. In addition, all calls she said she has made to Vice President Din have gone unanswered and go directly to voicemail.
Dewar said her daughter drove to Ridgecrest yesterday to get 30 one-gallon jugs of water so the family would have something to drink.
Said Dewar, "The only water we have is what she brings out."
Dewar added the family is not able to take showers, do laundry or dishes since they ran out of water.
According to Dewar, the standing board of directors "do not seem like they want to do their jobs."
Said Dewar "It doesn't seem like they want to do things the right way."
Dewar said she and her family do not have the money necessary to pay for an additional portable water container to haul water up from Ridgecrest to allow for baths or household cleaning.
Said Dewar, "I am unemployed and my husband receives SSI."
According to the district's former general manager, Bret Ballenger who went to the well site Monday morning and took a photo of the tank's level, said the tank measured at 13 1/2 feet at that time.
"We are at two feet below where people at the top of the hill start running out of water," Ballenger told The Daily Independent Monday morning.
At 16 to 16 1/2 feet, Ballenger said that the people at the top of the hill in Johannesburg will start seeing a reduction in pressure.
So far, three residences have reported having no water service above Mountain Wells Road.
Ballenger, who was fired last month by the board of directors, said it is unknown how long it will be before lower altitude residents start loosing service as well, should the situation not be rectified.
Said Ballenger, "At this point, we will have a major reduction in service in the next four or five days, if people haven't already run out."
Last week, Din said a new general manager had not been hired to replace Ballenger, however the district is "actively" pursing a qualified applicant.
Ballenger predicted last week that if the district did not hire a new board certified well operator, their customers would start running out of water within a matter of days should the wells go unmaintained.
Said Ballenger, "People running out of water is not a good thing. They (the board of directors) are just proving my point about how badly they are doing things. They should not have allowed this to happen."
At this point, Dewar said that, should the state step in and take control of the district, she did not care if having water service again came at an additional cost.
Said Dewar, "I will pay extra... It would be better, though, because the state will make sure that it is maintained. And, these guys don't want to maintain it properly."
