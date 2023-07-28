The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Assault on Person, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd
3rd – Willful Cruelty to Child, 20300 block of Mountain View Drive
5th – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 21800 block of Highline Drive and Willful Cruelty to Child, 22700 block of Westwood Blvd
7th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 22700 block of Camp Drive
9th – Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 19500 block of Sycamore Drive and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20100 block of Valley Blvd
11th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 28200 block of Griffin Street
14th – Assist other Department, 14500 block of Tehachapi Road
16th – Vehicle Theft; Trailer, 21000 block of Country Club Drive
18th - Missing Person, 20800 block of Appletree Lane
23rd – Battery on Person, 22300 block of Banducci Road
26th – Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 21100 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road
29th – Battery on Person, 21100 block of Golden Hills Blvd
