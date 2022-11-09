Item No. 34 PM session:
The Board approved plans, specifications, and notice to contractors for a supportive services village, which will consist of 50 prefabricated sleeping cabins and other prefabricated wraparound service units.
This project is designed for people experiencing homelessness who are not able to enter traditional shelters while still providing them a place to live and receive life-changing resources.
This project will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, with no impact to Kern County’s General Fund.
Watch the entire presentation by Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis here.
Please see more information about this project here.
