Meeting Highlights

November 8, 2022

Item No. 3 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 8 through December 1, 2022 as the 35th Annual Holiday Cottage Days in Kern County.

The Holiday Cottage was established in 1987, to fill the wishes of children placed in Kern County Foster and Group Homes. Each year with the help of community members, sponsors, DHS staff, and other county departments, our community has filled thousands of children’s wishes.

To donate, please visit www.kcdhs.org/resources/holiday-cottage.

Item No. 4 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 2022 as National Homeless Youth Awareness Month in Kern County.

Item No. 5 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 2022 as Native American Heritage Month and November 25, 2022 as Native American Heritage Day in Kern County.

Item No. 6 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 18, 2022 as National Injury Prevention Day in Kern County to raise awareness regarding the impact of injuries on children.

Item No. 7 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 12, 2022 as National Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Awareness Day in Kern County, as well as honored the memory of former City of Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall.

Item No. 8 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 2022 as American Diabetes Awareness Month in Kern County.

Item No. 9 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 12, 2022 as Kern Oil Festival Day in Kern County.

Item No. 10 AM session:

The Board proclaimed November 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday in Kern County.

Item No. 25 AM session:

The Board approved a resolution for Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to participate and accept (if awarded) the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program Grant funding from the Department of Health Care Services to build a new Youth CSU and Family Resources Center in Bakersfield.

Item No. 35 AM session:

The Board approved funding for subcontracted Out-of-School Youth Work Experience Programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act through September 30, 2023, with the Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development, Kern High School District, and Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.

Item No. 37 AM session:

The Board approved an agreement with 160 Driving Academy for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act occupational job training in truck driving through June of 2023.

Item No. 52 AM session:

The Board approved an agreement with the California Department of Public Health for emergency preparedness grants through June of 2027.

Item No. 53 AM session:

The Board approved the Sheriff’s Office reapplying for the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program grant from the Board of State and Community Corrections.

The RSAT program is federally funded through the Bureau of Justice Assistance and aids local governments in the development and implementation of substance abuse treatment programs in detentions facilities to support community-based aftercare services for offenders.

The purpose of this program is to break the cycle of drugs, violence, and recidivism by reducing demand, use, and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Items No. 10 – 14 PM session:

The Board held a series of protest hearings of costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.

Item No. 20 PM session:

The Board approved an ordinance concerning road closures in the Tehachapi area due to snow for the protection of the public.

Please see more information here.

Item No. 34 PM session:

The Board approved plans, specifications, and notice to contractors for a supportive services village, which will consist of 50 prefabricated sleeping cabins and other prefabricated wraparound service units.

This project is designed for people experiencing homelessness who are not able to enter traditional shelters while still providing them a place to live and receive life-changing resources.

This project will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, with no impact to Kern County’s General Fund.

Watch the entire presentation by Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis here.

Please see more information about this project here.

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for November 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office

