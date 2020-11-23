The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of October according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
29-year old Vincent Villanueva was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Ammunition.
60-year old Timothy Geiser was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Oct. 2nd on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
30-year old Larry Demorris Weatherspoon was arrested on Oct. 2nd on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony and Burglary.
60-year old Anthony Showe was arrested on Oct. 3rd on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
41-year old Jared Kierstead was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Oct. 8th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
20-year old Allen Ibarra was arrested on Oct. 11th on Suspicion of Possess Marijuana over 28.5 Grams, Plant/Cultivate/Etc Marijuana/Hashish, Possess Marijuana/Hashish for Sale, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Possession of Destructive Device other than Fixed .60 Caliber Ammunition.
22-year old Mario Flores was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 4th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
63-year old Alfred Montero was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Dustin J. Leos was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Oct. 16th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
29-year old Scott Murphy was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 19th on Suspicion of Possess less than 28.5 Grams of Marijuana.
32-year old Adam Preciado was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Hollywood Sheriff) on Oct. 19th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
41-year old Enrique Acevedo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Oct. 22nd on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only and Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
27-year old Rance Lee Hill was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 27th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
43-year old Francisco Campos was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Oct. 28th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon no Firearm Likely Great Bodily Injury Peace Officer/Fireman.
42-year old Brian Ellis was arrested on Oct. 30th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, Threats of Violence, Intoxicated in Public and Violation of Probation.
