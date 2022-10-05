CALIFORNIA CITY — A council member fails to gather support for an agenda item focused on providing credits to first-time homebuyers.
During a regular meeting Sept. 27, council member Kelly Kulikoff suggested setting aside $50,000 for first-time buyers. The credit would help them as interest rates rise nation-wide, and to help stimulate Cal City’s local economy, which could face problems in the future if there was a recession.
“A first-time homebuyer credit can potentially pay down points on a mortgage and help lower the interest rate, or it can help with other closing costs,” the report read.
Council member Jim Creighton said there are numerous existing programs to help first-time homebuyers, including tax credits and downpayment assistance programs.
“I don’t think the city needs to pony up money for this,” Creighton said. “There’s plenty available out there.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she received phone calls prior to the council meeting, from residents expressing concerns about how the money could be used elsewhere. She listed incentives for public safety living arrangements as an idea from the community. Another concern was how people would be selected for the credit.
Though there was little support for the agenda item, Kulikoff said he would continue the discussion in future council meetings.
