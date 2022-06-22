The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s June 21, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3) was absent, Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.  595335766070000 here

Meeting Highlights

June 21, 2022

Item No. 1 AM session:

The Board proclaimed June 27 – July 1, 2022, as National Boys and Girls Club Week in Kern County.

Items No. 5 – 9 AM session:

The Board invested more than $3.7 million in state, federal, and realignment funding to provide behavioral health and recovery services to residents, including outpatient and inpatient psychiatric services, behavioral health information system for patient care management, and physician review of Treatment Authorization Requests.

Item No. 23 PM session:

The Kern County Administrative Office presented survey data to the Board regarding the service priorities of residents.

The goal of this effort was to better understand needs within our community, inform the investment of limited discretionary revenues in vital County services, align and drive strategic decisions for the 2022-23 budget process, and guide the County’s long-term financial planning.

Survey results highlighted the importance of public safety to residents in unincorporated Kern that rely solely on the County for all local vital services such as law enforcement, fire, 911 response, homelessness, code compliance, land use, etc. 

The presentation summarized County existing efforts in meeting these needs and the financial challenges in being able to do more in this regard.

The Board directed County staff to bring back, at the next Board meeting on June 28, 2022, a draft proposed ballot measure sending a 1-cent sales tax measure in the unincorporated areas only to the unincorporated voters on the November 2022 ballot.

Watch today’s presentation here.

I have also attached today’s presentation above for your review.

Item No. 28 PM session:

The Board voted to contribute $500 to the Kiwanis Club of Delano, $500 to the Shafter Chamber of Commerce, $500 to the McFarland Recreation and Park District, and $500 to the Wasco Recreation and Park District for Independence Day celebrations. 

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office

