MOJAVE – Caltrans is gearing up for a major roadway rehabilitation project set to begin this October. The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project will add new pavement to nearly eight miles of State Route 14, across all four lanes, between Rosamond and Mojave in eastern Kern County. The project is expected to take up to two years to complete and will provide a service life of 40 or more years. During construction, motorists can expect lane closures in both directions with northbound and southbound traffic limited to just one lane. There will also be on-ramp and off-ramp closures with necessary detours. Expect lane closures and detours to remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Before construction begins, Caltrans District 9 will be hosting a digital public meeting where members of the community can learn more about the project. The meeting will be held on October 6 at 6:00 pm, using Webex video services. Engineers, construction leads, and members of the public information office will be on hand during the meeting to answer questions. Anyone interested in attending can do so with the following information: • Webex Meeting Link: https://tinyurl.com/y3ulxqpv • Meeting #: 146 795 5145 • Password: QPdEd67Gha5 • Join by Phone: (408) 418-9388 • Phone Access Code: 146 795 5145 If you’d like to receive project updates directly from the Caltrans District 9 public information office, you can contact Michael Lingberg at Michael.Lingberg@dot.ca.gov and request he add your email to the community outreach list. For the latest information, follow us on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9).To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap: (http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/) For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Christine Knadler at 760-872-0676 or TTY 711.
Public Meeting Set for October 6 on Two-Year Rosamond-Mojave Project on State Route 14
- cal trans
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Geography Of California
- Regions Of The United States
- Geography Of The United States
- Mojave Desert
- Deserts Of California
- Geography Of Southern California
- Santa Clarita, California
- California State Route 14
- Rosamond
- Macos Mojave
- Mohave People
- Kern County
- Michael Lingberg
- Michael.lingberg@dot.ca.gov
- Caltrans District
- Mojave
- Christine Knadler
- 760-872-0676
- Sign Language Interpreter
- Video Services
- 146 795 5145
- (408) 418-9388
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Pope, Parris provide their messages for mayor’s seat
- Grandma's Stash cannabis business sues Cal City
- Boron area Crime Data Report for Sept.
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Sept.
- Boron Native Dies in Texas Motorcycle Accident
- Boron/Desert Lake Pedestrian Bike Path Officially Opens
- Parks commission meets for first time in months
- SECURED PROPERTY TAX BILLS MAILED
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Mojave officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
- Signs of Cal City love to come
- Council, mayoral candidates share views at event
- Cal City passes on North Edwards WD admin proposal
- Rosamond man indicted on child pornography charges
- Grandma's Stash cannabis business sues Cal City
- Boron/Desert Lake Pedestrian Bike Path Officially Opens
- KCSO rules Sept. 3 officer-involved shooting justified
- Edwards AFB bringing ‘air show to the community’
- Boron Love’s Travel Center Soft Opening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.