High School Students Can Earn College Credit: Find Out How

Cerro Coso Community College is hosting a virtual Dual and Concurrent Programs Workshop for parents of high school students on Tuesday, November 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
If you are the parent of a junior or senior in high school, find out how your student can get a head start in earning college credits before they leave high school, ultimately making their college experience more affordable, efficient, and enriching.
Cerro Coso Community College offers dual and concurrent enrollment classes for high school students throughout its service area.
Find out more about both programs, processes, and how it can benefit your high school student’s future.
Parents are being asked to pre-register for the Zoom workshop at www.cerrocoso.edu
For more information contact the College Outreach Office at 760-384-6219 or email outreach@cerrocoso.edu .
Cerro Coso is now holding priority registration for spring 2022 classes.
Cerro Coso Community College – Your Hometown College.
