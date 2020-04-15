CALIFORNIA CITY – “This is ugly, but we’re in a very difficult time,” said California City City Manager Anna Linn as she announced budget cuts, including personnel reductions at the April 14 City Council meeting.
After going line by line in each department’s budget, the determination was made to strip away all but essential spending. The city generally relies on the parcel tax, cannabis tax and water payments to make up the budget, Linn said the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a drastic effect on the city’s income, although the exact loss to revenue is still unknown.
The first phase is to freeze all discretionary spending and layoff 24 city employees, additional cuts include:
50% reduction to the Parks and Recreation operational budget
30% reduction to the facilities operational budget
30% reduction to the building and planning budget
50% reduction to the airport operating budget
50% reduction to the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course budget
30% reduction for city finance department
30% reduction to the city’s Off Highway Vehicle program
20% reduction to the city manager office
After the COVID-19 emergency is over, the city plans to return to a three-day-a-week operation and the days of operation will be reevaluated quarterly, according to Linn.
“We will do all we can to rebuild our budget and financial relationship with the public, it is our commitment,” said Linn. "There is a definite team spirit, however, among all this change and a sense of unity throughout the city that I hope remains when this time is over.”
Additional coverage later online and in the April 23 issue of Mojave Desert News.
