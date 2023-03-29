McCarthy Calls for a Major Disaster Declaration Following Recent Storms in California

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Representative of California’s 20th Congressional District and Speaker of the House, joined his bipartisan California House and Senate colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden in support of the State of California’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration following the recent March storms and current flooding. As California continues to be adversely impacted by storms, this request is particularly urgent.

Congressman McCarthy released the following statement:

“Recent storms have brought much-needed water to California, filling our reservoirs following years of catastrophic drought. However, these storms have also caused widespread destruction across the state and particularly our more rural communities. Having seen the devastation firsthand, I am grateful to our first responders for their tireless efforts to keep our communities and neighbors safe.

“I am pleased that California’s disaster request includes Kern and Tulare counties. Given that Fresno and Kings counties were not yet included, I have been in touch with FEMA and CalOES, and I anticipate that more counties will likely be added as additional data on damage continues to be collected. I urge the President to quickly act with a declaration so that individuals and communities can get the help they need, and I will continue working with state and federal officials to ensure that all impacted areas of our communities receive support and resources to restore life to normal as quickly as possible.”

You can find the California House and Senate delegation letter to President Biden here.

