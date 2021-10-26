The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Sept. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 11 calls for service.
4th – Battery on Person, 22600 block of Fairway Court and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Brian Way.
6th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Brian Way.
8th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Brian Way and Trespassing, 20400 block of Brian Way.
10th – Vehicle Theft, 22700 block of Camp Drive.
14th – Assist Other Department, Abajo Avenue.
15th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 900 block of Mulberry Street.
21st – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 21200 block of Madre Street.
25th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 22600 block of Jerry Drive.
29th – Attempted Murder and Vehicle Theft, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
