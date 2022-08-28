BAKERSFIELD – One of three Rosamond Post Office suspects who were arrested in January was sentenced to the Department of Corrections; 23-year-old Martin Huicochea pled No Contest to the charge of Burglary in the Second Degree and was sentenced to a term of 1 year four months and find $380; he also pled No Contest to the charge of Arson: Inhabited Structure/Property (NEW EFF 4/12), the charges of Conspire to Commit a Crime and Possess/Etc. of Burglary Tools, Arson: Property and Cause Burning of Inhabited Dwelling/Property were dismissed when he appeared on August 22nd in a Bakersfield courtroom: as for one of his co-conspirators Wanda Huicochea, the charges of Conspire to Commit a Crime and Possess/Etc. Burglary Tools were dismissed when she appeared on August 22nd.
As we reported in January, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Department press release deputies responded to an alarm at approximately 4:17 AM on January 24th at the Rosamond Post Office which is located in the 1900 block Rosamond Blvd. According to the release; when deputies arrived, they detained 3 subjects who were in possession of approximately 22 mail packages; according to deputies the subjects forced entry into the post office and had stolen the mail from inside. The subjects were later identified as 30-year-old Daniel Evans, 22-year-old Martin Huicochea and 44-year-old Wanda Huicochea all of Rosamond. All three suspects were taken to Bakersfield and booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.
All three suspects appeared for a Felony Arraignment on February 7th; Evans failed to appear for his continued Felony arraignment on February 9th. After several Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing dates, Wanda and Martin were Held to Answer on May 18th and the case was transferred to Bakersfield where they were arraigned again on May 23rd. A Readiness Hearing was scheduled for June 24th and a Jury Trial scheduled for July 5th however, the Readiness Hearing was continued through August 22nd where the pair entered their pleas and were sentenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.