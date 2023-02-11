The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 46-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl appeared on Jan. 11th for a Summary Judgment Hearing on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury (pled No Contest on 5/13/21) that was continued until March 13th.
42-year old Mario Ruben Cabral of N. Edwards was arrested on Jan. 12th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Display of False Evidence of Registration and Sell/Convert to/Etc. Machine Gun: he appeared on Jan. 17th for a Return on B/W: FTA Arraignment on the charges of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc and Display on Vehicle/Present to Officer Unlawful Registration and a Pre-Preliminary Hearing/Pre-Trial Conference on Jan. 20th, Jan. 24th and Jan. 25th; all were continued until Feb. 23rd.
According to court records, 37-year old Brandon Emile Lizotte was scheduled to appear on Jan. 12th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc.
According to court records, 35-year old Jason John Aguilar was scheduled to appear on Jan. 13th for a Return on B/W: FTA Pre-Trial Conference and Return on B/W: FTA Arraignment on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery on Person, 2 counts of Drive Under the Influence of Alcohol, 2 counts of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Drive w/out License and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
53-year old Shannon Lynn Jennings was arrested on Jan. 18th on Suspicion of Child Safety Restraints Requirement, Drive while License Suspended, Safety Belts and Unregistered Vehicle.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie Payne appeared on Jan. 19th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 5 counts of Drive w/out License, 3 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, No Safety Belt on Driver, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Under Influence of Spec. Control Substance: Possess Firearm, Drive under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Combined, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance, Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc. Access Card Intent: Fraud and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked; all cases were continued until Feb. 15th.
According to court records, 37-year old Rodolfo Anthony Vargas appeared on Jan. 18th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT. A Jury Trial is set for Feb. 7th.
34-year old Curtis D. Davies was arrested on Jan. 20th on Suspicion of Forgery, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Unsafe Speed for Prevailing Conditions; he was arrested again on Jan. 21st on Suspicion of Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Drive w/out License and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
According to court records, 45-year old William Anthon Saraiva III appeared on Jan. 27th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Vandalism: $400 or More and Recklessly Discharge a Firearm which was continued until April 14th.
According to court records, 42-year old David Wayne Terrill appeared on Jan. 27th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400, False Identification to Specific Peace Officer, Escape from Lawful Arrest, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon: Metal Knuckles and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia which was continued again until Feb. 10th.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on Jan. 31st for a continued Status Conference on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent and Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place.
