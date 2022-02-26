The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
38-year old Paul Kellenberger was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
57-year old Brian L. Surprenant was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Embezzlement of Leased/Rented Vehicle > $400.
27-year old Evan T. Kelley was arrested on Jan. 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
57-year old Frank Catalano was arrested on Jan. 13th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Stalking and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
61-year old Kevin Piatt was arrested on Jan. 17th on Suspicion of Annoying Phone Calls/Repeated Phone Calls and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
25-year old Cassondra Taylor was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Jan. 18th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
26-year old Bismar A. Lopez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 30th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive w/out License.
