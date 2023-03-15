CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held their first meeting of March on March 7th inside the EKHCD boardroom; President K. Macedonio called the meeting to order at 5pm.
Afterwards, director R. Macedonio led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance then after roll call, R. Macedonio motioned and L. Peralta seconded to adoption of the agenda; motion carried 4-1 (director Foley was absent due to medical issue).
Under Public Comment - Members of the public are welcome to address the board on any matter not on the agenda and over which the board has jurisdiction. If you wish to speak, please state your name for the record and limit your comments to 3 minutes; first up was Anthony with Safe Haven Kids League.
My name is Anthony. I'm with Safe Haven Kids League of California City. Madame Macedonia, I was emailing Eastern Healthcare District to see if they would like to come out to our Easter event on April 8th at the Strategy Center from 1-5pm. We want to set up an information booth to better communicate with the public and be able to give information to the public on what we do and what we have to offer, it's our annual Easter event. Parks and Recs are going to do the Easter egg hunt of course and we’ll have the Easter Bunny there for you know, kiddies to take pictures. I only let people come in that's going to give to the community; I have Kern County Behavioral Health; they're coming down to set up an information booth to give their information to the community. They're going to be giving out to the community and I believe the Rich Garden is going to be there, giving seeds out to kids to take home and plant. So, I'm extending this to anybody that can give to this community so we can just come together as a community under a roof and just have an amazing day. That's what my focus on this is. President Macedonio thanked Anthony for his presentation then let him know that director Lois Peralta could get together with him and work out the details. District counsel Alex Lemieux addressed the board concerning the Brown Act and the gathering of 3 or more members of the board.
Counsel Alex Lemieux - If I may, there's one legal issue that comes to mind; if three members of the board are attending, it may be a good idea to just notice it as a meeting for Brown Act purposes concerning District business if it arises. President Macedonio then thanked Mr. Lemieux and told him and the board that if this happens, they will say it’s a special meeting.
We then asked Anthony if he could send the information to our office so we’re aware of the event, date, time and place.
Under Public Presentations or Community Announcements - Anthony, we rolled your community announcement into public comment, and we'll be working on that.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; A. approve warrants such as vendor checks, B. the ACH payments is just (there are none) and C. debit card payments; financial consultants unavailable because of tax season, CC2; finance reports, again financial consultants unavailable, CC3; approve minutes from Sept, 20, 2022 Special Meeting, Sept. 6, 2022 Regular Meeting, Aug. 16, 2022 Special Meeting and Aug. 2, 2022 Regular Meeting (non were available at this time) and CC4; Ruby Foley Leave of Absence from March 7th – April 4th due to new baby; discussion was heard concerning all items then director R Macedonia motioned and director Peralta seconded to approve the consent calendar with corrections; motion carried 4-1.
Under Continued Business – C1; Public Meeting Requirements. A. AB 2449, Expectations and Exceptions. Counsel Alex Lemieux explained what AB 2449 and AB 361 were to the board and public, considerable discussion was heard from board and public concerning this item then the board moved onto AB 557 with more clarity and discussion from both the public and the board.
Counsel Lemieux - I'll address AB2449. The requirements for remote attendance of meetings; generally, the board has been meeting remotely based on AB361 which was a law that was passed that allowed remote meetings during the period that the governor had declared the state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor's state of emergency for COVID-19 expired at the end of February. So, the ability to hold remote meetings pursuant to AB361 ended. So, to appear remotely for a meeting as a board member, you have to go through one of two different alternative systems. First, the original Brown Act, which had some provisions that allowed for remote attendance at some meetings. In addition to that, the state legislature passed a new law called AB 2449 that creates a new option and it's an either-or sort of deal. You can attend remote meetings if you can justify it under either one of these two laws. I've been trying to figure out, just rereading A361, whether a state of emergency that the governor declared because of the storms in various counties, including Kern County, allows remote meetings. The preamble of the statute refers to COVID-19 but the text of the statute itself just says during a declared state of emergency. So, I think there's an argument that when the governor declares a state of emergency because of a natural disaster, that also allows remote attendance by board members. Mr. Lemieux continued explaining the new laws as follows:
Counsel Lemieux – The just cause there's a specific list, it means; 1. childcare or caregiving needs of a child, parent, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, spouse or domestic partner that requires them to appear remotely. So, I think four board members have just had children recently; if they can articulate a reason why they have childcare need; then that falls within that just cause. 2. is a contagious illness or you test positive for COVID or something, 3. is a need related to a physical or mental disability. It's kind of vaguely written what that means exactly and 4. is travel while you're on official business of the legislative body or another state or local agency. Emergency circumstances are not really defined but it seems to mean a medical emergency. So, to use the just cause, it has to be voted on and approved by the other members of the board. The Member who needs to appear remotely needs to inform the board that they're going to be doing that in advance if they possibly can, like if something came up with the childcare need after the posting of the agenda, it'd be possible to add it to the agenda under the same principle that any late event could be added to the agenda with a majority vote. Secondly, a quorum of the Members has to be in person from a single physical location. It's also required that if somebody's appearing remotely, the agency has to have live video and audio streams that allows members of the public to participate and finally, there is a cap on the total number of times this can be used. It's either no more than three consecutive months or 20% of the regular meetings for the agency within the calendar year.
Under AB2449, a quorum has to be in person, you need a just-cause that is approved by the entire board in a vote and you've got a cap on the total number of times it can be used and it is in addition to the generic rules under the Brown Act that you're always able to use, which require you to just make your location from which you're video conferencing into a meeting place, essentially. If you're using that generic Brown Act rule; there's no cap and there's no need for a just cause. It can be done for convenience, but the tradeoff is you have to make it a public meeting place and be prepared to allow members of the public to attend at that place. The question is at this point whether Director Patrick would like to invoke one of these just causes and request the board to vote on allowing remote attendance of the meeting. The downside of doing that is you're using up one of these just causes and they're also half. You can also consider whether they want to just use the generic Brown Act provision that lets them appear remotely for convenience.
Director Patrick chose to use the original Brown Act provision then more discussion continued because she was traveling home from work after picking up her children; President Macedonio also stated that there needs to be more research on AB 557 then told director Patrick that she does qualify for the just-cause under AB2449. A motion by R. Macedonio and second by L. Peralto to approve a just cause for director Patrick under the AB 2449 provision for childcare was heard; motion carried. Nicole Taffer then asked a question concerning the public and the remote meeting place.
Nicole - Theoretically, if let's say someone, a board member was in their car at around the time the meeting was going to start and they were able to drive to a specific location like a Public Library or some other public location and gave notice ahead of time where they were going to be and putting the agenda up and everything, would that satisfy the Brown Act requirements if they had like a laptop or something or if they wanted to like speak, they could go to that member of the public and then they could participate in votes and whatnot?
Counsel Lemieux - I've heard of people doing this at Denny's. So, it can be done as long as it's in a fixed location, a copy of the agenda is posted in that location, which in that case just means that there's a copy that's available and members of the public are able to address the board from that location, so if she can.
MDN - I have a question. You stated earlier that the governor declared a state of emergency in certain counties; I believe the news reported it was 13 counties, including Kern County due to the recent weather conditions and the state of emergency is still in effect because of those weather conditions, wouldn't that still constitute a just cause to have remote meetings because of the governor declaring a state of emergency in all the counties, including Kern County?
Counsel Lemieux - So that's what I saw that the governor had declared states of emergency in this county. So far as I know, none of the legal analysis of AB2449 is taking that into account. So, I reread AB361 and parts of the that was written to allow remote meetings during COVID-19; that was the purpose of AB361, and it says that in the preamble that's the reason it's being passed. But elsewhere in the statute it just references emergencies that have been declared by the governor and observed by the local agency. Even under AB361, the local agency has to have an agenda item where a local state of emergency is. So, the way it would work is public agencies would have it usually on the consent calendar, you know, ratifying the governor's state of emergency. Pursuant to AB361. A motion from director Peralta and second by director R. Macedonio subject to Alex's recommendation that the board send a support letter for CSA for AB557, CB2; It's an RFP Request for Proposal Update – after considerable discussion the update was tabled to the next meeting.
Under New Business – NB1; Quo Warranto Proceedings; President Macedonio informed everyone that a Quo Warranto has been filed against the district and wanted to know if the district is impacted by this, she also stated that it was more informational than actionable at this point.
Counsel Lemieux - What does quo warranto mean? The notion of a quo warranto; it's a challenge to an elected official's right to hold a public office and there's a certain set of very, very unusual and specialized legal procedures that are involved. So let me give the background. The Calif. City Council; back in August of 2021, the former city attorney of California City and I pushed the discussion about a legal issue he had raised whether there was an issue of the two offices being incompatible offices and we performed a legal analysis. I analyzed it from the point of view of the East Kern Health Care District and we agreed that the two offices were not incompatible offices but even so, the East Kern Healthcare District board passed a resolution to memorialize that understanding. At that time, Mr. Hildebrand indicated he agreed that they're not incompatible offices because there is no financial or cross control between the two public agencies. I believe it was on September 7,2021, the East Kern Health Care District Board approved an item that specifically amended the Administrative Code regarding incompatible offices which is Government Code Section 1099, which includes a subsection that says that it is not incompatible or otherwise by law. So, East Kern Health Care Districts Administration Codes are legislation; they carry the force of law and can legally supersede what otherwise would be an incompatible office however, I'm not aware of whether City has passed a similar statute, I can tell you that. Mr. Lemieux continued to explain this situation.
Counsel Lemieux - Now, having said that, the new City attorney of California City has apparently arrived at a different legal conclusion and commenced this quo warranto action and what that means it's a sort of draft lawsuit that is filed with the California Attorney General's Office. They then perform a legal analysis, and they'll decide if they believe it's an incompatible office and they will prosecute. They usually don't want to touch it and they give lead over to the local officials to prosecute the case if they so desire or if the official is found to hold incompatible offices, the first office that the official assumed is the one that is vacated. In this case, that would be the city, because President Macedonia was reelected to her new term on the East Kern Health Care District board back in November. So that's sort of the sum of it. My understanding is the Attorney General's office usually takes several months to view these sorts of actions, and their tendency is to not act on it but to allow local government to move forward with the cases if they wish to. In my legal analysis, I don't believe that they're incompatible offices based on the long standing custom that members of the City Council served concurrently on other special agency boards; at this point, you know, it's up to the attorney general to decide on next steps, NB2; Advertising policy for Mojave Desert News; So, we had the discussion started on July 19, 2022 and were talking about advertising and having a column in the Mojave Desert News. We didn’t decide at that point, and I have been continuing to talk to the Mojave Desert News; it turns out the district has not actively supported our local newspaper. The only advertising we've done was when we did the Cancer Walk in 2019 and 2021 so, the Mojave Desert News is fleshing out a proposal for a year's advertising campaign. They will work with us on artwork as well as ads and we can figure out what to do next, but they are giving us a significant discount. It looks like it would be for a year, approximately $2000. So, I'm asking the board if you want me to pursue this conversation. Are we interested in monthly advertising in the Mojave Desert News and if so, potentially a column that goes with it, is once a month enough? I think that's the decision we'll make when we come back: this will be tabled until the next meeting.
Under District Updates – Nicole stated that a young man came to her wanting to be a primary care physician, so he potentially has 10 hours a week that he could work part time for the district, Alex is still looking for a ward clerk and a district manager and those will be brought back at the next meeting.
Under Presidents Comments – President Macedonio is taking personal time to work on filling out ODF forms and using them, N. Loop Blvd update - we have the Adventist health patio cover and pathway improvements and plans have been approved; bids can now be obtained, but cost will determine how goods are obtained. That means the board must decide how they wish to proceed on the estimated which is still to be determined and will determine whether prevailing wage must be followed. West Point provided floor plan information and new potential tenants may still provide feedback for the floor plan changes for this area; Bay Ave, the roof repair and the fire damage on the northwest is part of the structure that bares the weight of the building and healthcare has existing contracts with a designer and a structural engineer in the plans that we’ll need that’s being submitted to Cal City Planning Department. We have scheduled an on-site meeting with both the engineer and the designer for Saturday, March 18th; with the funding in addition, we have a long-term scheduling team from the perspective on one on March 23rd. 9300 N Loop has been completed and the current healthcare district is working and developing the documents for the RFP plans for the concrete pathway at 9300 have been completed.
Under Future Agenda Items – old medical equipment was mentioned as far as the district upgrading to new ex-ray equipment, etc. The items that were tabled were also mentioned for future agendas; a motion and second were then heard to adjourn the meeting which was adjourned at approximately 6:15pm.
