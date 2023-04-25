ROSAMOND - The South Kern Unified School District held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Parent and Community Center on April 18th; the ceremony got underway at around 4pm with several members of the public and the board of trustees attending.
SKUSD Superintendent Barbara Gaines cut the ribbon opening the new facility while 2023 Miss Rosamond and 2023 Teen Miss Rosamond along with a couple of staff members held the ribbon.
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivners field representative Laura Lynne Wyatt was honored to present a Certificate of Recognition to Mrs. Gaines for the opening of the new center; everyone in attendance then took a tour of the new facility which has everything anyone is looking for in order to enhance their future.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to congratulate the South Kern Unified School District on the grand opening and ribbon cutting of their new facility and hopes that it will be a useful source for many years to come. Congratulations!!!
