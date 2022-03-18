Barbara Pratt: Boron's Pioneer Woman

The month of March has been named Women's Month and so we continue our series on women throughout history and local settings. Here's another story about a woman who became one of the first pioneers in the community of Boron.
Barbara Pratt was born on Aug. 10, 1920 and moved to the Boron area with her family in 1932 when she was 12 years old; around the same time that the borax mines became operational. At age 21, Mrs. Pratt began her service to the Boron community by becoming a postmaster at the PCB (Pacific Coast Borax) Office and Store where she worked from 1941-1944. Mrs. Pratt earned an Associate's and Bachelor's Degree in Teaching in 1979 and she was a substitute teacher at area schools (for all grades and all classes) for about 25 years; during this time, she became a member of several local organizations and held offices in each including the Boron Chamber of Commerce, the Muroc Hospital District, the Women's Auxiliary to the Borax Workers Union and the PTA (Parent/Teacher Association). Barbara and her husband John owned and operated a taxi service in Boron in the late 1940's and into the early 1950's.
During an interview with Bakersfield Life Magazine in July 2013, Mrs. Pratt described how life was like when she was growing up; "When we (my family) moved here, we didn't have electricity, gas or running water; no modern housing existed like there is now; we had to get our water from a well and at first, the town was called "Amargo" which means 'bitter water' and was in reference to the taste of the water in the early days then, in 1938; the name was changed to Boron which is the fifth element on the periodic table and the chemical name for borax". Mrs. Pratt went on to say, "In the 1950's and 1960's, the population in Boron was between 5,000 and 6,000 residents with many retail stores and about six gas stations but as mining enterprises became more automated and employees chose to live in larger towns and commute, the population dropped to about 1,000 people". Mrs. Pratt concluded her interview with this, "My favorite memory of Boron is the day the new post office building on Anderson Street was dedicated in 1960; Dave Gunn posed as a Pony Express rider and rode a horse from Mojave to Boron and delivered the mail".
Mrs. Pratt was instrumental in starting the Wind in the Willows Pre-School in the Desert Lake area of Boron and served as Director of the 20 Mule Team Museum for 10 years; in 1981, Mrs. Pratt was named Citizen of the Year in Southeastern Kern County and in 1993, she was recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the Antelope Valley United Way. In 2009, a book was published by Barbara titled "Images of America; Around Boron" and highlights the Boron community in its early years and how things have changed. Mrs. Pratt was also responsible for the annual Community Birthday Calendar and prepared it nearly single-handedly for 56 years.
Sadly, Mrs. Pratt passed away on May 6, 2016 at the age of 96 surrounded by her family however, her legacy will live on forever in Boron and for the people who knew and loved her.
