BAKERSFIELD – A Mojave man arrested on suspicion of Murder made his first court appearance on July 28th; 34-year old Michael Adam Shinsky appeared for a Felony Arraignment on the charge of Murder: 1st Degree.
As we reported in our July 30th issue of the Mojave Desert News, Shinsky was arrested on July 25th after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a possible shooting in the 1000 block of 15th Street West in Mojave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased 57-year old male who suffered several gunshot wounds inside a residence; the suspect later identified as Shinsky was detained at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin from the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Homicide detectives from Bakersfield were called to the scene to investigate while deputies at the scene located a firearm and other evidence related to the crime; Shinsky was then arrested and taken to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he’s being held without bail.
This isn’t Shinsky’s first court appearance; on May 20th Shinsky was allegedly arrested on suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person, Under Influence of Spec. Controlled Substance: Possess Firearm, False Imprisonment w/Violence and Exhibit Firearm. According to court documents in the case, he was formally charged on May 29th and appeared for a Felony Arraignment on June 17th and a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on June 24th which was continued until Aug. 4th and a Preliminary Hearing scheduled for Aug. 6th; court records also show Shinsky was on $50,000 active bail on the date of the shooting.
Shinsky will appear in court again on Aug. 31st for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and if convicted or found guilty, could spend the rest of his life in prison.
