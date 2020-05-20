UPDATE (May 20, 2020) - As California State Parks begins its phased reopening of parks and beaches in compliance with state and local public health ordinances, it is important for visitors to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household. Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Here are some guidelines for people visiting Red Rock Canyon State Park:
What is open now?
Red Rock Canyon State Park is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to active recreation with restrictions in place to encourage social distancing and reduce group gatherings.
• Very limited parking is now available to the public.
• No transactions at entrance station. Self-Service Iron Ranger is available.
• Trails and primitive routes are open for active recreation such as walking, hiking, running, biking, wildlife viewing, equestrian and recreational driving and riding. Use rules and regulations are now posted at all trailheads and major routes in the Park.
• Only restrooms in the proximity of the parking lots will be available.
What is currently closed at this park and throughout the State Park System?
Statewide:
• Campgrounds.
• High public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers.
• Special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.
Are there any new visitor guidelines?
Yes, please see below:
• Stay Local: Stay close to home. Walk or bike into the park. Parking is very limited. Do not take road trips to parks and beaches or to neighboring states.
• Stay Active: Keep walking, jogging, hiking and biking. Watch for one-way trails.
• Stay Safer at 6 Feet: Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Gatherings, picnics and parties are not allowed. Visitors will be asked to leave if there are too many people at the park, beach or on trails to allow for the required physical distance.
• Stay Clean: Be prepared. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash.
Thank you for your patience and continued support of California State Parks as we work to limit your risk for exposure to COVID-19 in the outdoors. For more information, please visit parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.
