After seven months of the title “interim” California City police chief, Jesse Hightower is now officially the chief of the department. Hightower replaces former chief Jon Walker who resigned in March.
At the last council meeting by a 4-0 vote Hightower was sworn in as chief with wife Christy doing the honor pinning the chief’s bade on him.
City manager Jim Hart noted Hightower earned the position after a competitive recruiting effort which narrowed down to three final candidates. Hart then selected Hightower as the city’s new chief.
The new chief was unanimously supported by the California City Police Officers Association
