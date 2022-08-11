History of the Potash Wars in California

While researching the history of the high desert as well as the history of Searles Lake, I came across a series of events known as the Potash Wars; so, I decided to write a story on it. The following information it's from Wikipedia, Searles Valley Minerals: John W. Searles History, the 1929 issue of the Desert Gazette: the arrest of Wyatt Earp, The diary of Stafford Wallace Austin on file at the Searles Valley Historical Society, the February 1916 issue of the San Bernardino County Sun: Potash Wars, National Register of Historic Places, Searles Lake Borax Discovery, the Searles Lake Historical Society and the biography of Mary Hunter Austin.
The Potash Wars were a series of events that took place from 1910 to 1915 in the Searles Valley near Searles Lake which is near the current town of Trona. The Potash Wars gained national and international news at the time due to the involvement of famous lawman Wyatt Earp and the importance of the valleys supply of potash at the time; potash is considered an important crop fertilizer and the Searles Valley was a major supplier in the 1910’s.
The background into the series events is as follows: in 1863, John W. Searles (see previous story) discovered concentrated minerals in the saline deposits of the Slate Range in the Mojave Desert southwest of Death Valley. John and his brother Dennis discovered borax at Searles Lake while looking for gold with Dr. S. G. George and his party. In 1873, the brothers filed claims for the minerals then Searles filed paperwork for a Federal Land patent from the General Land Office in 1874 and began the production and selling of the minerals. In 1878, Searles sells his interest and the patented land to the San Bernardino Borax Mining Company which was founded by Francis Marion Smith (more in a later story). Smith moved his mining operations from Searles Valley to Death Valley in 1895 to work on the Pacific Coast Borax Company deposits therefore, the Searles Valley operations closed. A gentleman by the name of C.E. Dolbear founds the California Trona Company and files 250 land claims for 160 acres around Searles Valley in 1908; to add to its mining right, the California Trona Company leased 2240 acres of patented lands for 5 years from the San Bernardino Borax Mining Company; the Calif. Trona Company mortgages some of the land to Foreign Mines Development Company in order to finance production and in return, the Trona Company gave Foreign Mines 1000 shares of stock and a percentage of future gross sales. The California Trona Company built two experimental plants in order to recover soda ash, potash, borax and sodium sulfate from the dry lake however, the plants weren’t successful and trouble developed between the California Trona Company and the Foreign Mines Development Company; claims of incompetence, fraud and conspiracy in both companies were made. The Foreign Mines Development Company began legal action to sell the property in order to recover mortgage debt in September 1909; Stanford Wallace Austin (more in a later story) was appointed receiver of the Trona Company. During the 1910’s, Germany had the monopoly on potash in its Magdeburg-Halberstadt rock salt basin near the cities of Halberstadt and Magdeburg which led to the 1910 Potash Controversy between Germany and the United States over pricing, tariffs and taxes; in turn, the Potash Wars and production at Searles Lake became a Federal issue with the Federal court and U.S. President Taft involved. In 1912, President Taft sent a message to Congress about the Searles deposit at Borax Lake and concerns about Senator Reed Smoot’s bill; he requested an amendment with the Placer-Claim bill.
On June 17, 1910; eight men were spotted heading to Borax Lake to claim jump land of the California Trona Company; the next day, Austin sent two employees around the lake where they found six of the men in poor health with no water. Austin later wrote in his diary, “On Saturday afternoon when the boys were brought to Borax, I furnished them with food and had them all sign a quitclaim deed relinquishing to California Trona”. On October 19th 1910, 44 new Los Angeles claim jumpers arrived at Searles with their leader who was Henry E. Lee an Oakland attorney; the group included surveyors, laborers and 20 armed gunmen/guardsmen. The leader of the guardsmen was Wyatt Earp, who sent 5 of his armed men to help stake their claim to a nearby Austin claim the next morning. Wyatt Earp told the group that they were trespassers on the claim that they owned and one of the men grabbed Earps shotgun which was being held by one of his men; the gun accidently discharged. On October 25th, a US Marshall came and arrested Wyatt Earp and 27 of his men and served them with a summons from Judge Charles W. Slack to appear before a U.S. Circuit Court for contempt. Wyatt Earp have gone to the desert from Los Angeles to make a number of mining claims beginning in 1901. The October 1910 event came up in a 1916 court case when Nicholas Cataldo claimed that Earp was working at the request of Tom Lewis who was the Los Angeles Police Department commissioner at the time; he also claimed that Austin and three armed men came into Earps camp and told the Lee party to leave.
In December 1912, Lee put a second crew together to go back and try to reclaim his land; with unrest starting in Germany as to who controlled the world market on potash and with the importance of potash in the U.S.; on December 23, 1912, a federal court instructed that Lees claim be guarded by United States officers and 4 days later on Dec. 27, 1912; Lee dropped his claim as there was a time limit on him re-staking this old claim and his time had run out; those that fought both with guns and in court were correct; the dry lake holds vast amount of rich mineral wealth.
During the post-war years; in 1913, Consolidated Goldfields of South Africa which was British owned founded the American Trona Corporation; American Trona Corporation then acquired the California Trona Company due to the debt they held on the land and in 1914 the Trona Railway Company (see previous story History of Trona Railway) opened a 31-mile rail lane from Trona to the Searles Station Junction of the Southern Pacific Railroad and with the rail line, production became successful. The community of Trona (story in July 2021 issue) was founded by the American Trona Company Corporation which is a company-owned town and in 1917, American Trona Corporation built the American Corporation building in San Pedro, California in order to produce and store salt potash. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
From 1922 to 1928 the Epsom Salts Monorail (see previous story) crossed the Searles Lake on a wooden trestle; in 1926, the American Trona became American Potash and Chemical Company and in 1967 American Potash and Chemical Corporation was sold to Kerr-McGee Corporation which is an Oklahoma oil and natural gas producer. On December 3rd 1990, land and production was sold from Kerr-McGee to North American Chemical for $210 million; the sale included the plants, railroad and vast mineral reserves; in 1998, IMC Global Incorporated purchased the plant and in 2004, Sun Capital purchased the plant Searles Valley Mineral Incorporated.
