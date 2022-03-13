The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Irvin Serrano was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Feb. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol in Commercial Vehicle.
26-year old Karina Magana was arrested on Feb. 6th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
29-year old Joshua Brown was arrested on Feb. 7th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substance.
30-year old Jeffery Sheahan was arrested on Feb. 9th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Reckless Driving and Possession of Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
50-year old Raquel Lilly was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08; she was arrested again on Feb. 14th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Ricky Hill was arrested on Feb. 14th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/ Vandalism: less than $400 and Drive while License Suspended.
36-year old William Matthews was arrested on Feb. 15th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony and Intoxicated in Public.
47-year old Salvador Gurrola was arrested on Feb. 16th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Manufacture/Etc Short-Barrel Gun; he was arrested again on Feb. 17th on Suspicion of WARRANT; Petition to Revoke Community Supervision.
67-year old Walter Lee Herod was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Feb. 17th on Suspicion of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 14.
52-year old Randall Bradshaw was arrested on Feb. 18th on Suspicion of Dissuade a Witness from Reporting a Crime, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse//Cohabitant, Threats of Violence and Violation of Domestic Relations Court Order w/Priors.
39-year old Sevek Oganesyan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on Feb. 19th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
33-year old Steven L. Moe was arrested on Feb. 23rd on Suspicion of Dissuading Witness from Reporting a Crime and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
