 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 8, 2020
 
 
Senate Republican Leader Grove Releases Statement on Passing of Brigadier General Yeager
 
SACRAMENTO – Today, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) released the following statement on the passing of retired Brigadier General Chuck Yeager, a decorated World War II test pilot who died at the age of 97-years-old. General Yeager broke the sound barrier in Kern County.
 
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brigadier General Yeager, a man who served our country with honor and distinction and known as a flying ace in the United States Air Force during WWII. Among his greatest accomplishments during his service in the Air Force, General Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier in flight over Kern County.
 
“My condolences go out to General Yeager’s family and loved ones,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.
 
Senator Shannon Grove represents California's 16th Senate District which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties and including the cities of Bakersfield, Barstow, California City, Exeter, Frazier Mountain, Joshua Tree, Mojave, Needles, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, Twentynine Palms, Tulare, Visalia, Yucca Valley and portions of the Kern River Valley. She is the Senate Republican Leader.
 
