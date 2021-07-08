EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE — A U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen is dead after a traffic accident near Panamint Valley July 5.
The accident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m.
According to a press release from Edwards Air Force Base 42-year-old Major Aaron Frey, from Evergreen, Colorado was assigned to the 370th Flight Test Squadron located on EAFB.
He also served as an F-16 Test Pilot instructor for USAF Test Pilot School and an F-35 Test Pilot for the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards. He served 16 years in the United States Marine Corps and one year in the Air Force Reserves. Frey is survived by his wife and two children. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.