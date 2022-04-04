BORON - Kern County Animal Services in conjunction with Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office, Boron Alive and SNIPS Mobile spay/neuter clinic held a free spay/neuter clinic for Boron, Desert Lake, North Edwards and Ariel Acres residents on Saturday, March 26th at the Boron Community Park. The event took place beginning at 8 a.m. and lasted until well into the afternoon hours.
Residents who wanted to take advantage of this opportunity were asked to schedule an appointment by either calling the Kern County Animal Services phone number which was published on a flyer or by emailing them at spayandneuter@kerncounty.com beginning March 4th. Several area residents took advantage of the opportunity to get their pets spayed or neutered for free as well as doing TNR (Trap/Neuter/Release) on several feral cat colonies in the area.
Kern County Animal Services and SNIPS Mobile clinic required that the animal being fixed must be in good health, only 4 pets per household, pets must be under 7-years old and residents must have shown proof of address. "We had 4 feral cats trapped on John Street, 4 feral cats trapped on Cote Street, 21 ferals came from Booie's Mobile Home Park and 4 ferals came from North Edwards today" one of the on-site representatives told us, "not to mention that we also had 32 families wanting their pets spayed/neutered".
The SNIPS Mobile clinic was in Boron the night before along with several Boron area volunteers to set humane traps for the ferals to be taken care of the next day; after the procedure, the ferals were released back into their colony areas. Coffee, bottled water and donuts were provided to the mobile clinic team and the volunteers who helped with registration at the park as well as trapping ferals. According to Boron Alive member and coordinator Lynn Black, "We have 21 confirmed appointments for pets and 40 slots for feral cats to be fixed all in one day; WOW". SNIPS mobile clinic coordinator Kandice told us that "We performed 55 procedures; 32 pets and 23 feral cats were taken care of". The SNIPS mobile clinic is run entirely on donations from the communities in which they serve (cost for mobile clinic to come to different communities is roughly around $7,000 to offset the costs involved) and anyone wishing to do so, may donate monetarily or fundamental items such as old blankets and sheets, old towels, training pads, carriers (which are no longer in use), etc. by going to their website at snipsbus.org or by calling/texting 1-925-967-1001.
Some of the humane traps were loaned out by area residents for the event; Karen Cailler told us that, "We had a few people that had traps for us to use, some were loaned to us from Kern County Animal Services and the rest were purchased by Boron Alive".
The Mojave Desert News and the community of Boron wishes to thank Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and his office, Kern County Animal Services, Boron Alive, Lynn Black, Shelley Keller-Gage, Karen Caillier, SNIPS Mobile Clinic, B-Town Donuts for providing donuts, 20 Mule Cafe for donating coffee and all the volunteers who came together to make this happen by donating traps, etc. We would like to wish your pets and the community feral a very happy, long and healthy life with your family and your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.