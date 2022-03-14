Search warrant leads to multiple arrests

On March 11, 2022, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, HIDTA Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CEP) executed a search warrant for the illegal cultivation of marijuana in the desert area of Redrock Randsburg Road and Aciero Randsburg Ranch Road, Garlock, CA.
During the search, detectives located 41,053 marijuana plants, seized approximately 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana, and 5 firearms.
The following 13 arrests were made for cultivation of marijuana, violations of California Water Codes and various Fish and Game codes.
Idarlis Marady Duong, age (47)
Shaoxing Chen, age (45)
Jing Zhenwu, age (34)
Jinhong Tian, age (52)
Qunqun Zhao, age (45)
Haw Chi Wang, age (49)
Phirom Keomeas, age (52)
Seth Pin, age (41)
Sony Nov, age (49)
Ger Lee, age (28)
Sothan Mao, age (62)
CaiHong Li, age (50)
Chenwei Lu, age (52)
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
