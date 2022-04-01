BORON - On March 19th; Boron Alive in conjunction with the Kern County Public Works Department held a community cleanup day from 8am to noon at Pioneer Park and the 20 Mule Team Museum. A handful of volunteers arrived ready for action as the weather actually cooperated that day; the volunteers spent their time clearing weeds, picking up trash, cleaning sidewalks and gutters, and raking the outside grounds and footpaths for locals and tourists to enjoy.
Lynn Black who coordinates the efforts for Boron Alive was also on hand to answer any questions and help promote a more beautiful Boron.
A few residents stopped by to chat with Kymberly Baldwin who is the Kern County Public Works Maintenance Supervisor; many of those residents asked about the growing number of potholes along the side streets in the community. "We as a public works department work together to ensure that the main streets are kept up because they are county-maintained. If residents want potholes filled on side streets, send a photo and name of the street to public works, then we can see if it's a county-maintained section or not; if it is, then we'll do what we can to cure the problem; if not, then the residents of that area can utilize our resources to take care of the potholes" Baldwin said.
A complaint was also brought to her attention concerning vehicles speeding along the community roadways and side streets. "That would be a call for either the Kern County Sheriff's Department or the California Highway Patrol; we don't handle complaints with traffic violations" Baldwin said.
Lynn Black informed us during the cleanup that another cleanup project is in the works; the area targeted is across the street from the new Love's Travel Stop on N. Boron Ave. Frontage Road and will be included in the "Keep Kern Beautiful" effort in conjunction with the "Keep California Beautiful" event scheduled for April 23, 2022. This cleanup is set to take place from 8am to 12 noon and signups for the cleanup will be announced shortly; anyone wanting to volunteer, should contact Lynn Black. Stay tuned for more on this effort and continued cleanup efforts for the Boron area.
