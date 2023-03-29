CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting on the morning of March 23rd with several people in attendance. The meeting got underway just after 8am.
Several people from around the area came out for coffee and the meeting; they also gave the chamber updates on what’s going on in their areas and within Calif. City. The following are the speakers and the highlights from this morning's meeting.
Senator Shannon Grove representative Dominic Hayden - My name is Dominic Hayden and I work for Senator Shannon Grove. I'm excited to be out here with you fine folks and would love to chat more with you afterwards, exchange business cards, and thank you for sharing all these events. I'm sure some of you are aware of Senator Grove and her work; she’s the first veteran to ever serve in the California Legislature on the Government Military Council, she’s Vice Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee and is passionate about world issues such as oil and water. She’s a strong advocate for the Central Valley and for our rural communities where we're working right now. One of our most important bills is to make human trafficking a serious crime because the average age for human trafficking is between 13 and 18.
We also have somebody from our area in the capitol right now; he is highlighting three public safety bills; one of which is a Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Kit. He found out through investigation that there were thousands of kits that have not been tested. You don't want these victims to be marginalized and they are, because we can't find out who did it if you haven't tested the kits. So, he is working on that, getting more funding for that and trying to make sure that is done. We're talking years of evidence sitting there so, it's a big deal. Thank you.
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Field representative Laura Lynne Wyatt - I'm excited to hear updates about California City today and I too have some time after the meeting for you; I don't need to be anywhere else until noon today. We’re here for you, you can approach and ask any questions you like. This is my card with my cell phone and e-mail on it if you feel like you'd rather talk later on. I just want to let everybody know later this afternoon; Supervisor Scrivner is the featured speaker today at the Mojave Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Thank you.
Local representative for Southern California Edison - Just a couple of quick things; we're on our twelve atmospheric river, so we’ve been a little bit busy with storm response. Our system is held together pretty good, and I think a large part of that was because of the significant investment we made in high fire risk areas; we've had a couple of spots throughout our service territory; Lake Arrowhead, Bear Valley Springs, Pine Mountain Club, Springville, etc. flooding out, but for the most part, the systems all holding together very, very well. The second thing and probably more important is the 112 KB. Project. That starts with the review of all the significant work we've done in terms of environmental engineering work. Those are two 115 lines coming into California City versus substation enhancements associated with that. All of that will increase capacity in California City, Edwards Air Force Base and the surrounding communities. Going forward, they will be asking us for additional information as they review the application. This could take several months, but we're working with the city, as you may know. Karen Macedonio has been assigned to the committee to work with Southern California Edison not only on the local distribution projects, but also the funding of 15 KV projects and I'll say that the partnership with the city has been pretty good. We were successful in getting a location for quote by the airport that's on city owned land. We're going through the submit process now and that's to increase your capacity. So, there's a couple things going on this quarter in terms of projects where we're trying to squeeze as much load out of the existing system as we can and that's our 115K projects. So, for those of you that are interested, stay tuned and watch the local news.
The other thing that our office has really been focusing on is I know many of you have heard of the snowstorms in the state of California. We’ve been writing letters to the administration and the governor’s office to request more federal aid to help constituents. So, if anybody knows anybody who's been directly affected by these storms, we recommend going to our website. We have a press release out for all of these sources on the federal side and especially when it comes to the IRS, so when it comes to filing dates, extensions, recoveries; all that information is on our website, and you can see if you qualify. Thank you so much for having me here today.
The chair informed everyone that they’re more than welcome to stay after the meeting ended to talk to a few of the speakers and express any concerns they had then, it was back to the speakers.
East Kern County Library representative Christy Johnson – I've been posting our calendars on the library website and each branch has a Facebook page, so you can follow us; I also posted that we’re doing the painting thing at the end of this month; it's the first time and we're really excited about it. So, we have a pretty good turnout here in town for the library. Right now, we have the March mysteries on the for-sale shelves in the front room.
Monica Valdez - My name is Monica Valdez and I'm the Wellness coordinator with the Dolores Huerta Foundation; I support and oversee all Wellness and resources in Cal City and throughout Central California here. We have been out here for quite some months now participating in the farmer's market. We have a booth and we're trying to get out here more than once a month. We're trying to make it biweekly. We also have an organizer with the youth department. She's a mentor that's working with the youth out here, we also now have a mentor for our student success in higher education and her name's Vanessa Barron. She is out here working with young people and families along with our director of America, Nino Rodriguez. We are also going to be hosting a monthly food bank in Cal City with our organizer centers, she also puts in food banks throughout the region here. So, I'm just here for any information and support that we can provide. Thank you so much everyone.
Carol Hooks – I'm the manager for the Alta-One Federal Credit Union for Calif. City and Boron. I just wanted to let the community know that we offer a host of both consumer and business products in regard to business products; we offer business visas, line of credit, commercial property lending and vehicle/commercial vehicle. Right now, this month we have a 0% APR for 12 months on a visa balance transfer. Our visas, as it says the credit union, is unique in that the rates are fixed. It's not tied to the Fed rate. So, whenever the Fed rate goes up, our rate is not going up so, that's all I have for today. Thank you.
Jessica Rojas - I'm with a company here in California City called Operation Safe and we are a first responder store. We service the fire department, PD's, CDCR and first responders of all sorts as well as construction. We have construction work boots and stuff, and we also do alterations, embroidery and silk screening. I'm also representing and the chair member of the Boy Scouts 413 and Cub Scouts 413; this Saturday we're having our fundraising spaghetti dinner at Scout Lodge. It'll be $10 without me and $15 with me, and we’re selling tickets at Operation Safe. The dinner is going to be in the evening, so if anybody would like to come to help support the Scouts and Cub Scouts, those funds help benefit their outings. Thank you.
A couple more speakers presented items to the chamber then, the meeting continued with the chair and other members of the chamber bringing up future events such as Tortoise Days which is the first weekend in May and that Parks and Rec is seeking vendors and parade entries, the Easter Event on April 8th sponsored by Safe Haven Kids League, the first responders meet and greet at Starbucks on April 1st and others that are in the works; it was also mentioned that future events and activities can be found in the calendar section of the chamber website.
After all the announcements were taken care of, the chair thanked everyone for attending and the meeting was adjourned at 9am.
