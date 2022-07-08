View this email in your browser
Our Veterans, Our Heroes

Neighbors,
 
Today I had the privilege of meeting with local veterans during an Honor Flight Kern County breakfast.
From WWII to Afghanistan, the men and women in attendance served our country with courage and fortitude, and I am incredibly grateful for their immense sacrifices.
At breakfast, we also held a pinning ceremony where I had the honor of recognizing Elaine King, a Rosie the Riveter, and Charlie Wilson, an Army Air Corps veteran. These brave veterans have made their community and their nation proud. Their stories exemplify an unmatched commitment to service and a dedication to protecting the American way of life.
During WWII, Elaine helped build fighter planes while Charlie was a radio operator on an aircraft. Though they worked in different jobs, they both shared a deep love of country and profound commitment to defending our freedoms.
 
Charlie and Elaine, as well as all the heroes in attendance today, are a crucial piece of our American story, serving as important reminders of what true patriotism looks like.
I look forward to hosting many of these veterans when they visit the Capitol during the next Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
 
May God Bless our American heroes,

