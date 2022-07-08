Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- California City area Arrests for June
- Our Veterans, Our Heroes
- The 1992 Mojave Earthquake
- Council denies rehiring finance consultant
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for June
- CCPD makes arrest July 4th following suspicious behavior
- Cal City enters agreement with consultant for public works department
- Cal City boys’ biological family sues county services
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- CCPD makes arrest July 4th following suspicious behavior
- Advisory: KCSO Fireworks Operation leads to 3 arrests
- Cal City boys’ biological family sues county services
- Advisory Message: Update Homicide - Christopher Randall Bolin
- The 1992 Mojave Earthquake
- Cal City Boys: Adoptive parents arraigned on new indictment
- One Person Killed in Vehicle vs Train Accident
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for June
- Grand Jury finds Cal City inconsistent with Prop. 218, city management in crisis
- History of the Tehachapi Loop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.