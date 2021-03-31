BAKERSFIELD - A Rosamond man was found guilty of several counts of Attempted Murder when he appeared in court on March 26th; 38-year old Benjamin Avalos of Rosamond was found guilty of 4 counts of Attempted Murder, 4 counts of Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Peace Officer/Firefighter, Shooting at Inhabited Dwelling, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, his case is continuing on March 30th for 4 counts of Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Person.
As we reported on June 23, 2020; Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 3400 block of Leopard Court in Rosamond for a report of a person discharging a firearm on June 22nd at approximately 8 p.m. When law enforcement officials arrived, they heard what appeared to be gunshots coming from the residence; upon approaching the residence, they found the suspect identified as 55-year old Benjamin Avalos in the driveway; as the officers identified themselves, Avalos fired three shots at them.
Officers took cover and continued to order Avalos to put his weapon down which he eventually complied with their command; Avalos continued to be verbally abusive to the officers as they placed him under arrest and they had to utilize their TASER to subdue and arrest him. While investigating the shooting, officers found a loaded handgun, ammunition and several spent shell casings inside and outside the residence; they also recovered 3 handguns and 2 rifles inside the residence.
Avalos was taken to the Kern County Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he was booked on several counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and other firearms related charges.
Avalos appeared for a Felony Arraignment on June 24th and 25th then a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Preliminary Hearing on July 2nd and 8th; he was arraigned again on July 20th and after several Motions to Advance, Pre-Preliminary and Preliminary Hearings, the case was ready to move forward with a Readiness Hearing on August 21, 2020.
Avalos’s attorney continued with Motions and Further Hearings, and then finally on August 31, 2020 the case went to Jury Trial where it continued until he was found Guilty on March 26, 2021.
Avalos is scheduled to appear for a Court Trial – Prior Convictions on March 30th and if found guilty, he could face several years in state prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.