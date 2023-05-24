The Kern County Board of Supervisors met yesterday as scheduled for Tuesday’s May 23, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) had to leave prior to the end of the afternoon session. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 2 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed May 25 – 28, 2023 as the 75th Anniversary of the Glennville Round-up Rodeo Weekend in Kern County.
- Item No. 3 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed June through July 2023 as the Kern County Library’s Annual Summer Reading Challenge and Lunch at the Library.
- Item No. 8 AM session:
- Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan provided an update to the Board on preparations underway for potential flooding due to snowmelt in Kern County.
- Watch the presentation here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2mgPAe-CZo
- For more information, please visit our website here: www.kerncounty.com/community/kern-county-flood-information
- Item No. 10 AM session:
- The Board approved Kern County Animal Services utilizing unanticipated revenue from the Petco Foundation to enhance life-saving efforts for shelter animals.
- Item No. 11 AM session:
- The Board approved Kern County Animal Services accepting a donation from Richard Fisher and allocating unanticipated revenue towards additional spay and neuter clinics as well as medical care for shelter animals.
- Items No. 37 – 38 AM session:
- The Board approved agreements with the Foundation for California Community Colleges to provide third-party human resources and payroll services for paid work experience for participants in the EPIC youth program, as well as participants enrolled in the Recycling Lives Program.
- Item No. 39 AM session:
- The Board approved the Kern County Fire Department’s request to extend the local emergency due to the California severe winter storms incident.
- Item No. 50 AM session:
- The Board approved the Kern County Library participating in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Summer Jobs Program.
- Items No. 4 – 5 PM session:
- The Board approved agreements with Women’s Center High Desert Inc. and The Open Door Network for Emergency Solutions Grant funding for Emergency Shelter component activities.
- Items No. 8 – 10 PM session:
- The Board held a series of public hearings adopting solid waste collection fees, ordinances establishing the schedule for solid waste collection charges, and the solid waste administration fee, to comply with Senate Bill 1383, for all existing Universal Collection Areas in Metropolitan Bakersfield, Western Kern, and Eastern Kern County.
- The Board moved implementation of new waste collection fees for existing Universal Collection Areas in Western Kern and Eastern Kern to January 1, 2024.
- The Board did not approve expansion of new Universal Collection Areas, collection fees, or schedules in Metropolitan Bakersfield, Western Kern, and Eastern Kern County.
- Item No. 47 PM session:
- The Board approved a $3,000 contribution to the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association to fund scholarships.
- Item No. 48 AM session:
- The Board approved a $500 contribution to the Salvation Army in Ridgecrest to fund their summer camp.
- Item No. 49 AM session:
- The Board approved a $250 contribution to Bear Mountain Grizzly Football and Cheer for the purchase of equipment and uniforms, $150 to Listen Shafter Inc. to support Friends of the Shafter Library, and $500 to Soroptimist International of Delano to celebrate women in the Delano community.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for June 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
