The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2500 block of Desert Street, 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 3200 block of Mica Court and Burglary: 1st Degree, 3200 block of Mica Court.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street, Battery on Person, 2100 block of Windcurrent and Burglary: 1st Degree, 2000 block of Elm Street.
3rd – 2 calls for Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3300 block of 15th Street and Battery, 3100 block of Mojave Tropico Road.
5th - Assist other Department, 5500 block of George Avenue, Vehicle Theft, 3700 block of Juniper Ridge Lane and Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
6th - Battery on Person, 1900 block of Pengilly Avenue.
7th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 2100 block of Windflower and Assist other Department, 4500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
8th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 1800 block of El Rey Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
10th - Murder, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy and Willful Cruelty to Child, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
11th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 3400 block of 15th Street.
12th – Battery on Person, 2600 block of Summerchase Avenue.
13th - Vehicle Theft: Trailer, Sierra Hwy.
14th - Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 1400 block of Monte Vista Avenue and Carjacking, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
15th - Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Quiet Splendor Court
16th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Acacia Street
17th - Attempted Extortion, 2100 block of Natalie Drive
18th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2800 block of 55th Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street.
19th - Burglary; 2nd Degree, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
21st – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
22nd - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 3600 block of Cornelius Court.
23rd - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2500 block of Felsite Avenue.
24th - Sexual Battery, 3700 block of Juniper Ridge Lane and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
26th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1900 block of Elm Street.
27th – Battery on Person, 180 block of Jaime Way and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
28th - Exhibit Firearm, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3600 block of Silver Spur Court.
29th – Missing Person, 2500 block of Sierra Hwy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.