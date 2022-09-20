The Kern County Coroner Office has identified 2 East Kern County homicide victims that were found on September 10th and September 11th; the first victim was found in Rosamond and the second victim was found in the Boron area behind Love’s Travel Stop.
The first victim who was found in the 1800 block of Sandra Way in Rosamond on September 10th has been identified as 22-year-old Eric Castillo of Rosamond; according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department on September 10th at approximately 3:00 AM, Mr. Castillo was shot by another person in the 1800 block of Sandra Way in Rosamond. Kern County Fire Station #15 and Hall Ambulance out of Rosamond were called to the scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. The Kern County Coroner's Office will be conducting an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death and the victims' relatives have been notified.
The second victim, who was found in the open desert approximately 2 miles north of Boron Ave Frontage Road in Boron has been identified as 25-year-old Larry Gene Christy Jr. of Tehachapi; according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department on September 11th just before 7:00 PM, Mr. Christy was found deceased in the desert, the sheriff’s department reports it's unclear at this time when or where Mr. Christy received his fatal injuries. The Kern County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of manner of death and Mr. Christy relatives have been notified; homicide detectives were called out to both incidents and are now investigating their causes.
Kern County Sheriff's Department and the Kern County Coroner's office are asking anyone with information on either one of these incidents to contact them at 1-661-861-3110 or through the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040
