SPECTRUM ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 24/7 ACCUWEATHER TV NETWORK FOR VIDEO SUBSCRIBERS IN LOS ANGELES
Network Available Now to Subscribers of Spectrum TV Select and Higher Video Tier Subscribers
Los Angeles, CA – January 19, 2021 – Spectrum today announced the launch of AccuWeather TV Network in Los Angeles. AccuWeather is available on channel 42, 198 or 694 at no additional charge to customers who have Spectrum TV® Select and higher video tiers.
AccuWeather TV Network delivers 24/7 weather news from in-studio and in the field, providing reliable local, regional and national weather news and information. Spectrum offers the AccuWeather’s national weather feed with regionalized weather data, pertinent to Spectrum TV customers in Los Angeles.
“AccuWeather will give Spectrum customers in Los Angeles access to even more timely and reliable weather news and information from a trusted brand,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, Internet, Mobile and Voice services. “AccuWeather’s programs are 100 percent focused on weather, and the combination of the network’s national forecasts and reliable local weather reporting directly aligns with our goal to provide programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve.”
Headquartered in State College, PA, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily through the AccuWeather Network channel, digital media properties including accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV and newspapers, digital out of home and thousands of third-party websites.
“The AccuWeather Network is committed to delivering the most accurate and dependable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day,” said Sarah Katt, General Manager, AccuWeather TV Network. “We are delighted to welcome Spectrum viewers in Los Angeles to our AccuWeather Network family.”
AccuWeather Network’s 24/7 weather programming begins in the mornings with meteorologist Bernie Rayno. It continues in the afternoon/early evening with meteorologists Brittany Boyer and Geoff Cornish, and evenings and overnights with meteorologist Melissa Constanzer.
More information about the award-winning AccuWeather Network is available at www.accuweather.com/network. Information about Spectrum TV is available at www.spectrum.com.
About Spectrum
Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 30 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
