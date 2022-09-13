The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
63-year old James Palmer was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
70-year old Larry Thure was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 30th on Suspicion of Indecent Exposure after Illegal Occupied Dwelling.
33-year old Travon Jenkins was arrested in San Bernardino County (Fontana Police) on July 31st on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
35-year old Jennifer Belcher was arrested on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
19-year old Edgar Rojas was arrested in Los Angeles County (Glendale Police) on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
22-year old Carlos Hernandez was arrested on Aug. 4th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Drive w/out License and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
54-year old Mitchell Ford was arrested on Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
30-year old Harley Carter was arrested on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Battery on Person and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
32-year old Jacqulin Howlington was arrested on Aug. 7th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
33-year old Trevon Deshawn Jenkins was arrested in San Bernardino County (Fontana Police) on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Violation Parole: Felony.
50-year old Bradley Housley was arrested on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
65-year old Michael Hite was arrested on Aug. 13th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment and Kidnapping.
32-year old Jonathan Vasquez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Hermosa Beach Police) on Aug. 13th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
32-year old Christian Holder Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 14th on Suspicion of Carrying Concealed Firearm in Vehicle, Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner and Own/Possess Firearm in Violation of Restraining Order.
29-year old Antianto Ubaldo was arrested on Aug. 16th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Battery on Person.
45-year old Christian Soriano was arrested on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
21-year old Charles Brunson was arrested on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle; he was arrested again on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
30-year old Dustin J. Boyle was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
35-year old Jimmie P. Combs was arrested on Aug. 21st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Carrying a Switchblade on Person.
22-year old Nathan Roberts was arrested on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Entrance of Through Highway, Stop Requirements, Evading Peace Officer and Excessive Speed Limit.
53-year old Yehuda Daniel Goldman was arrested on Aug. 23rd on Suspicion of File False or Forged Instrument, False Report of a Crime, Threats of Violence, Forgery, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Defrauding and Inkeeper by Non Payment and Forged Registration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.