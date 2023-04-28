ROSAMOND - A Rosamond man was arrested after Kern County Sheriff's deputies served an arrest warrant; the incident occurred in the 1800 block of 130th Street West on April 19th.
According to a Kern County Sheriff's release, deputies from the East Kern Division Rosamond substation served an arrest warrant on 44-year old Sean Delatova of Rosamond. When deputies arrived to execute the warrant, they located a total of 7 stolen vehicles on the property; 5 stolen vehicles, a stolen motorcycle and a stolen tractor. Delatova was arrested on his outstanding warrants and booked into the Mojave jail on the charges of Operating a Chop Shop, Possession of Stolen Vehicles, Tampering with Vehicles, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
All 7 vehicles were removed from the property.
