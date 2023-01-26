ROSAMOND – The South Kern Unified School District held their bi-monthly meeting via YouTube on the evening of Jan. 18, 2023; after the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the meeting got underway.
Under Closed Session – the board discussed Conference with Labor Negotiator and District Negotiator Barbara Gaines and Robert Irving concerning Employee Organizations CSEA/RTA; discussed Student Matters concerning Education Code Sections 35146 and 48198(c); discussed Public Employment/Certain Personnel Matter as far as Discipline/Dismissal/Employment/Release/Assignment/Re-Assignment and Complaints goes, they then returned to Open Session.
Under Procedural Issues – the board informed everyone that the meeting was being recorded and that a copy should be kept for 30 days as a public record; the board then approved the agenda as presented.
Under Reported and Communications – the board heard awards from the Music and Reclassification Depts., the Rosamond Teacher’s Association and the California School Employees Association, Student Board member Finch gave his report, Mr. Irving gave his report on CBO, Assist. Superintendent Lacey gave a report from Instruction and Curriculum, Associate Superintendent Lacey gave a report from Human Resources and Superintendent Gaines gave her report; other board member communications were also heard at this time.
Under Comments from the Public – unfortunately, we arrived at the meeting late, so we don’t have a report to give concerning Public Comments.
Under Consent Items – the board approved to ratify payroll MIDA in the amount of $261,666.15, Purchas Orders 230670-230688 and Pay Vouchers 230397-230444, approved the RHECC Cadet Corps Major Awards/Training Competition for RHECC and TMS for Jan. 27th-29, 2023, approved ProCare Therapy Terms of Teleservices Assignment Psych Services from Jan. 18-June 2, 2023, approved Secure E-Waste Management Bid Award (previously approved on Dec. 7, 2022), approved Certifix Inc. Live Scan Sales and License Agreement from Jan. 9, 2023-Jan. 8, 2028, approved Earth Systems Works Order for New Marquee for Westpark Elementary, approved K-Twelve LLC quote MP-10115 Paragon & Formcore for Rosamond Elementary Library, approved Tel-Tec Security Systems Inc. For Proposal for Burglary Alarm Systems throughout RHECC, approved A-Z Bus Sales quote #SAC81 and approved New Job Description for Grant Coordinator for Calf. Community Schools Partnership Program.
Under General – the board discussed Policies and Options for Dist. Police/Security Depts, Dismissal/Suspension/Disciplinary Action, Civil and Legal Rights, Bargaining Units, Personal Leaves, Military Leaves, Probationary/Permanent Status, High School Graduation Requirements, Independent Study, Guidance/Counseling Services, Career Technical Education, Adult Education, Facilities Master Plan, Site Selection/Development and Organization. The board also approved Resolution No. 22-23-12 supporting Pre-School, Transitional Kindergarten and Full-Day Kindergarten Facilities Grant Program.
Under Curriculum and Instruction – the board accepted and approved the Quarterly Report from Oct. - Dec. 2022 on the Williams Uniform Complaints and approved the 2021-2022 School Accountability Report Card from Tropico Middle School, Rare Earth High School, Rosamond High Early College Campus, Abraha, Lincoln Alternative Schools, Rosamond Elementary School and Westpark Elementary School.
Under Business and Operations – the board approved (after reading and review) of the 2022-2023 Comprehensive School Safety Plan and approved the Southern Kern Unified School District Voice Over IP Phone System Installation RFP No. 2022-02 (approved on Dec. 7, 2022), the bid was awarded to Cavallo Electrical Contractors Inc.
Under Personal Items – the board heard and approved Classified/Confidential Employments/Resignations, Classified Stipend/Extra Duty Employments/Resignations, Certificated/Administrative Employments/Resignations and Volunteers for 2022-2023 School Year.
No further comments or business took place and the meeting was adjourned.
