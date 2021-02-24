CALIFORNIA CITY — A California City employee was given the green light by the California City parks and recreation commission to begin construction of a remote control car race track on a part of the old PAR 3 golf course Friday afternoon.
Christ Terry, an employee with the city, said most of the materials were already available and all the labor and upkeep would be done on a volunteer basis.
“I’m always been looking for ideas to keep my daughters occupied with outdoor activities,” Terry said.
Terry said he had been a Cal City resident since 2010 and raised his family in a city he sees himself residing in through retirement. He said he was avid lover of dirt bike riding and camping, but cited a lack of opportunities when it came to RC cars.
“There is no place where we can enjoy this activity that I enjoy,” he said. “It’s family-orientated where all ages can have fun so long as they follow the rules that are posted.”
He added that “it’s been a dream of mine for a while” and would be a great opportunity for residents in the city.
Terry originally proposed a temporary spot in Central Park, noting it would be mostly constructed of dirt ramps and plastic piping that could be easily deconstructed.
“It would be no cost to the city to design, we have all the materials at the city yard, and there are volunteers to participate in the build,” Terry said. He would design and maintain it himself on a volunteer basis. For insurance purposes, he proposed having people sign a waiver prior to its use, or more ambitiously a membership to help generate revenue to help with upkeep.
City Manager Anna Linn noted the benefits such a project brought.
“We’ve got an excited employee wanting to do something different and willing to do it for free,” Linn said. “We would see how it takes off and if it’s successful .. we could find a new location and make it permanent.”
Linn added it was a “great option” to examine during the ongoing pandemic since it was an outdoor activity that could effectively manage social distancing.
Commissioners, however, noted that the location in the park was slated for a future project some time down the road.
Commissioner Terri Lucy expressed concern that an RC track at the park would be detrimental to the local bird life.
“I think having it at the park is not a good idea only because of the birds,” Lucy said. “Is there not a better place that it could be a permanent thing?”
Terry said PAR 3 was his first option and had identified a section on the course’s east side.
Terry added the PAR 3 location provides a more visible location, especially for OHV visitors.
“There are a lot of people who go dirt bike riding here, and they bring their RC cars with them,” he said. “That’s where the revenue to charge could come from.”
‘Step in the right direction’
Commissioner Todd Broussard said it was a good idea, adding it could be a start of something more down the road. Terry’s RC track concept also evolved into a discussion of the PAR 3 course’s future.
“We need other things, like a skate park, a water splash pad … we need a lot of things but this is a step in the right direction,” Broussard said. “We need stuff for our community to do.”
Lucy agreed, noting that during the last California City Renaissance Fair in 2019, teenagers provided feedback on a desire for a skatepark.
Linn, the city manager, floated the idea that PAR 3 could be used to house a skate park at some point in the future. Currently, the course is unused and until recently been overgrown with weeds. The city has recently begun cleaning it up again.
“That could be where the skatepark actually evolves into,” Linn said, “to start using PAR 3 for future ideas, for a skate park and RC track.”
Broussard said he could see potential in the PAR 3’s future as a sports complex.
“I would love to see PAR 3 turned into a sports complex with more ball fields and maybe some tennis courts and miniature golf,” Broussard said. “The possibilities are endless, it’s just a matter of building it. People want to get outside, especially right now, but there’s not a lot to do.”
He added he’s had families use the current baseball and softball fields used by Cal City Little League for picnics because due to the recent restoration work being done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.