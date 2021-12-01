Please join us for our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday December 3rd at 5 pm at California City's City Hall. Please also join us for our Holiday Village at Central Park Friday, December 3rd 5-8 pm, Saturday, December 4th 12-8 pm, and Sunday, December 5th 12-5 pm.
