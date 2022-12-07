View Online

December 7, 2022

The Kern County Library wants you to experience ALL THE FEELS
this Winter by joining our annual Winter Reading Challenge!

 

The Library is excited to announce this year's Winter Reading Challenge Reading Gives You All The Feels! beginning December 2022 through January 2023 


Joining the Winter Reading Challenge is easy, and all ages are encouraged to sign up.

Read a minimum of five books and log them online through Beanstack or on a reading log available at your local Library. Finish the challenge to earn the "completion badge" and win a prize courtesy of Friends of the Kern County Library, Inc.! Completing the challenge will also get you entered to win a grand prize from our friends, the Bakersfield Condors! Collect all the reading and activity badges on Beanstack to go along with the challenge.

The Library hosts several reading challenges throughout the year to invite the community to visit their local Library and instill a lifelong love of reading. All reading is good reading; whether the books come from your local library, home library, or e-library!

To sign up, visit kernlibrary.org/beanstack or download the Beanstack App

Access our eBooks & Audiobooks with your library card at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.

For more information, visit kernlibrary.org
 

