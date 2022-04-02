CALIFORNIA CITY – The Raven’s Nest Café is back open for business, celebrating their return with a ribbon cut ceremony.
The Cal City Chamber of commerce was invited to the storefront March 26. To welcome back the owners after they took some time off for themselves. The Vasquez family, who built and runs the restaurant, say they have even added some new items to their menu.
In addition to the Chamber, several community members welcomed back the Vasquez family as they shopped at the Cal City farmer’s market.
The store’s hours are 9am- 2pm Tuesday through Friday, and 8am-2pm on Saturdays.
