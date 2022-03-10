BAKERSFIELD - A Boron man was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of multiple sex crimes against a child; according to court records, 37-year old Michael Aaron Hopkins received a sentence of 230 Years to Life in Wasco State Prison w/12 Years Suspended/Stayed, 1047 days credit for time served and fined $1,230 when he appeared in court on March 8th.
As we reported in Jan., Hopkins was arrested in Sept. of 2019 on suspicion of multiple sex crimes against a child including Continued Sexual Abuse of a Child, Oral Copulation w/Person under 14 and other sexually-related charges. Hopkins was arraigned and formally charged with sex crimes against a child and after several Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Dates, the case was moved the Bakersfield in early 2020 however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hopkins' hearings were delayed. In Nov. 2020, his Jury Trial started then after more court hearings, he was found guilty of all charges on Jan. 21, 2022.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer told reporters in a press release after the guilty verdict, "The acts that child predators commit against children are so unspeakable that we almost never share any more details about them than necessary to understand why we fight so hard to ensure that predators receive the maximum sentences; those that prey on children rightfully face some of of the longest sentences recognized in the law".
