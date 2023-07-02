MOJAVE – The Mojave Air and Space Port board held their second meeting of the month on the afternoon of June 20th; the meeting got underway at approximately 2pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge, roll call (directors Coleman and Balentine joined via zoom) and approval of the agenda, the meeting went as follows:
Under Community Announcements and Public Comments on Items not on the Agenda – none were given at this time.
Under Consent Agenda – a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: A. Minutes from Regular Meeting dated June 6th, B. Check Register from June 13th in the amount of $15,1331.50 and C. Check Register from June 14th in the amount of $2,337,096.36; motion carried.
Under Action Items – a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: A. Voyager Aircraft LLC Hanger 939 Lease Assignment to Bruce Evans (CEO Coleman), Fiscal Year 2023/24 Budget (Dir. Of Airport) and C. Taxiway “C” Amendment (CEO Coleman); motion carried.
Under Reports – Chief Executive Officer Coleman gave reports on the following items: A. his report, B. Runway 12/30 Update (the runway continues to be shut down as renovations continue until the end of July), C. Inland Port Update, D. Water System Update, E. Hanger Developments and F. any board committee reports (none were given).
Under Director Comments on Items not on the Agenda – none were given at this time.
Under Closed Session – the board convened into Closed Session to discuss the following items: A. Existing Litigation concerning Master Space Systems Bankruptcy, B. Existing Litigation concerning Welton vs MASP, C. Existing Litigation concerning Virgin Orbit Bankruptcy, D. Existing Litigation concerning Spacelink, E. conference w/Legal Counsel concerning the Real Property Negotiations on the Lease for the General Aviation Hangar Development Site by MASP and F. conference w/Legal Counsel concerning the Real Property Negotiations on the Hanger 75 Maintenance involving MASP and Scaled Composites.
Under Closed Session Report – direction was given to the board and it was received; no further reportable action was taken at this time.
After the business of the day was taken care of; the board adjourned just after 3pm.
