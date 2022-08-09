CALIFORNIA CITY — The city council votes to set the special parcel tax for 2022-2023 at $146.00 after city staff went back over the math used in the parcel rate formula.
During a special council meeting Aug 3, the council voted 4-1 to reduce the parcel tax $36.50 from last year. Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch was in the minority, after making claims that the city was overcharging on the parcel tax.
According to Lessenevitch, the special parcel tax was originally supposed to collect $7 million dollars to be split between the police and fire departments. He made these claims during the last council meeting as well, in addition to other Cal City residents. The council asked city staff to look over their math again, and double check the language in the ballot measure.
Finance manager Kenny Cooper, City manager Doug Dunford and city attorney said there was no language in the ordinance, or on the parcel tax ballot measure that capped collections at $7 million, explaining that it was simply an estimate given to the public.
The parcel tax rate is set to end in 2024, and council members are not confident that the ballot measure can be passed again. Originally the city’s cannabis tax was supposed to take over the funding for public safety, but during the last fiscal year budget discussions in 2021, city staff said cannabis was only bringing in a little over $1 million.
Some members of the public expressed concerns that the cannabis taxes were not being tallied, or collected properly. The city is currently in search of a cannabis director, to be able to head those finances.
Lessenevitch continued to question the city staff’s findings, but the city attorney said she was confident in her findings.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin disagreed with Lessenevitch, saying he was confusing two different measures with each other and causing confusion.
Council member Kelly Kulikoff, made a comment that the council should be united when discussing finances and tax measures, and other members agreed the findings made sense.
