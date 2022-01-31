 ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Greetings,

The Commission has created a new document entitled “Questions About New Maps,” which is an updated FAQ for the public. It answers the following questions.

  • When do new maps go into effect?
  • Do I have a new representative?
  • What if a representative resigns?
  • Where can I see final maps?
  • Where can I see current maps?
  • Where can I find the final maps report?
  • What are deferred/accelerated voters?
  • Why was my district drawn this way?

This document will also be available in Spanish, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Armenian, Farsi, Arabic, Russian, Japanese, Punjabi, and Khmer shortly.

Click on the Flyer below to access the document.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission
http://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/

