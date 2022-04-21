Mojave Desert News - Sales
Clean California Tire Amnesty Day – April 23
News release
To coincide with Earth Day, Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 9, will be hosting a Clean California Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached) for residents to drop off tires FREE of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites:
Ridgecrest Landfill
3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555
Boron Landfill
11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516
Mojave-Rosamond Landfill
400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501
Tehachapi Landfill
12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561
Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site:
Tires must have rims removed.
Residential only. No commercial waste.
No earthmover/oversized tires.
To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
*Per State Law, transport up to 9 tires per trip.
For more information, visit our website at www.KernPublicWorks.com and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
