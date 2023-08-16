We reported that the Calif. City Council unanimously approved the appointment of the new planning and parks and rec commissioners; we were wrong.
We should have stated that the council approved the appointment by a vote of 3-2 with council members Creighton and Macedonio casting the no votes and we apologize for this error.
