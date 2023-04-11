The weather couldn't have been any nicer for the East Kern County Easter celebrations in Boron, Calif. City and Mojave; children and their parents came out for what were splendid events for everyone. The following is a list of communities and celebrations we were able to attend.
BORON - An Easter Funday was hosted by Shortie's Babysitting Club which is a new organization in Boron and was held from 3-5pm on April 7th at the Boron Community Park.The day was filled with lots of fun for kids and parents alike; there were hula hoops, a 3-legged race, a tic-tac-toe game, bubble bottles, face painting, relay races, a dance-statue game and even pool noodles to play with. The event also had hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, chips, baked beans, potato salad and soda, fruit drinks and bottled water; there was even a raffle drawing for the parents.
CALIF. CITY - The Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City held Easter Bash 2023 at the Strata Center in Central Park on the afternoon of April 8th; opportunity drawing, Easter Bunny photos, arts & crafts, food, games and a Easter Egg Hunt took place while parents enjoyed the opportunity to walk to different informational tables. The event was held from 1-5pm and was sponsered by Waste Management, the Calif. City Parks and Recreation Dept (hosted egg hunt) and Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City.
MOJAVE - The 2023 Mojave Community Queens hosted an exciting day for kids and adults at their Mojave Easter Egg Hunt which was held on April 8th; the event started at 10am with the Easter Egg Hunt then everyone was treated to a fun day of food, games and so much more. This event was sponsored by the Mojave Elks Lodge #2059 and Race Communications.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Shortie's Babysitting Club, Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City, the Mojave Community Queens, Waste Management, the Mojave Elks Lodge #2059, Race Communications, all the participants, everyone who had informational booths and the communities of Boron, Calif. City and Mojave for allowing us to attend such great events for families in your communities; we hope to see you again next year.
